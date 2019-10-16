Robert Mack Powers, age 84, husband of 50 years to Hazel Louise Terrell Powers, of Lawrenceburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his son's residence in Harrodsburg. Mr. Powers was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Herbert Walter and Doris Laverne Plummer Powers. He served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII; a member and deacon of Ballard Baptist Church; and a welder for Kuhlman Electric where he retired after 36 years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debra Lynn (Don) French; two sons, Paul (Darlene) Dedman, Harrodsburg, and Jerry (Vickie) Dedman, Lawrenceburg; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was proceded in death by a daughter, Kim Powers; sister, Doris Ann Sanderson; and a brother, Jack Herbert Powers.
Funeral service with full military honors was held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Bro. Jerry Dedman officiated the service. Burial followed in Highview Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and prior to the service Tuesday.
Pall bearers were James Harris, Robby Hatter, Casey Hatter, Sean Perry, Steve Driskell, and Marty McMichael. Honorary bearers were Jim Wells, Doug McAnly, and Danny Crouch.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 17, 2019