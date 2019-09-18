Robert Wayne Reesor, 64, husband of 42 years to Patricia Cleary Reesor, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by two children, Jennifer Cummins, of Lawrenceburg and Drew Reesor, of Cleburne, Texas; three brothers, David Reesor, Leslie Reesor and Timothy Reesor, all of Louisville; and sister, Julie Warren, of Georgia.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Reesor.
Direct cremation was chosen. Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Dance Blue, c/o Dance Blue, 160 Avenue of Champions, Suite A154, Lexington, KY 40506.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 19, 2019