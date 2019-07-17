Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Miller Hughes. View Sign Service Information Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 (502)-839-6901 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Sand Spring Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Miller Hughes, 79, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Albert Walter Hughes, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Frankfort, KY to the late Jerry and Artie Mae Quire Miller. Rosemary was a 1958 graduate of Anderson High School; member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and the Challengers Sunday School class; worked for Florida Tile for 31 years as a Lead Lady; and was a member of the Alton Homemakers.

Rosemary is survived by her three sons, Alan W. Hughes, Jerry Albert (Lisa) Hughes and David (Rhonda) Hughes, all of Lawrenceburg; brother, Jerry Wayne Miller, Lawrenceburg; sister, Betty Franklin, Louisville; grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Willoughby, Lawrenceburg, Katelyn (Jeremy) Cooper, Columbia;, Albert Taylor (Payton) Hughes, Lawrenceburg, and Justin (Kelcie) Hughes, Versailles; great grandchildren, Brooklyn Dean Cooper, Westin Cooper, both of Columbia, Anna Marie and Ethan Willoughby, Lawrenceburg, Kensley Mae Hughes, Lawrenceburg, and Hunter and Callie Hughes, of Versailles. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Miller; brother, Kenneth Miller; grandson, Allen Dennis; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Ann Cooper; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hughes.

Funeral services were 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Dr. Mike Hamrick officiated. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Gash Memorial Chapel and Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Casket bearers will be Scott Willoughby, Taylor Hughes, Mike Gatewood, Carroll Cheak, Jeremy Cooper, Ellery Milburn and Mitch Brown. Honorary bearers are Jerry Briscoe, Sissy Warford, and Krista Spaulding.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Sand Spring Baptist Church, 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

