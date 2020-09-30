1/1
Roy Norris Jr.
1941 - 2020
Roy Norris Jr., 79, of Salvisa, husband of 57 years to Alice Norris, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born Feb. 7, 1941 in Jamestown, Tennessee, Junior was the son of the late Roy and Tilda Bridgeman Norris.
Along with his parents, Junior was preceded in death by siblings, Thomas Norris, A.Z. Norris, Lucille Crabtree, Juanita Norris, Bessie Smith, and Sadie Norris.
Junior served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman, SP4, during the Korean War. He received an Associate Degree in Electronics and retired as a truck driver.
Junior enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A lover of squirrels and the outdoors, Junior even raised a pet squirrel named Lucky and had him for 17 years.
Including his wife, Junior was survived by a daughter, Theresa Norris Fannin and her husband Denny of Salvisa; four grandchildren, Doran (Chelsea) Davenport, Heather Faye (Emily) Davenport, Allen (Meaghan) Davenport, and Cory (Kelly) Fannin; five great grandchildren, Emersyn, Anistyn, Morgan, Madlyen, and Easton; and a sister, Ellen Jones of Tennessee.
According to his wishes, Junior will be cremated. No public services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or American Legion, c/o Veterans Wall of Honor, P.O. Box 203, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
