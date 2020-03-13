Ruby Jean Adams, 77, of Lawrenceburg, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Adams was born in Frankfort, to the late Luther Martin and Emma Bell Aldridge Adams. She was a 1960 graduate of Anderson County High School; member of Ninevah Christian Church for over 60 years where she was a former Sunday School Teacher for Sr. Ladies; member and past President of Business in Professional Womens Club; volunteered for Camp Calvary for over 40 years; a KY Colonel; and retired after 48 years from the KY State Government as a computer programmer.

She is survived by sister, Janet Lynn Powell and brother, James Kenneth Adams, both of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by four sisters, Lucille Adams, Elsie Brown, Della Wilson, and Brenda Adams; five brothers, Leonard, Charles, Wilmore, Curtis, and Marvin Adams.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Terry Cooper and Bro. Will Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Pall bearers will be the Elders and Deacons at Ninevah Christian Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary, 475 Camp Calvary Lane, Mackville, KY 40040.

