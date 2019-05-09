Ruby Mae Sears passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
She is survived by daughters; Johanna Patricia Sears of Campbellsville, and Mary Catherine O'Kennedy of Lawrenceburg, and Claris Sears and Gregg Parent.
Visitation will be May 15,2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Ritchie Peach Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 425 N Central Ave, Campbellsville, Kentucky, 42718. Luncheon will follow in the Church Hall. A Memorial Mass & Internment will take place at Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, and Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, Florida, at a later date.
Published in The Anderson News on May 10, 2019