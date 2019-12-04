Sadie Mae Bickers Clark, 79, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center.
She was born in Frankfort, to the late Robert Lee and Minnie Princess Baker Bickers. Sadie worked as a cemetery sexton for Bagdad Cemetery for many years.
Sadie is survived by two daughters; two brothers, Willis Bickers, of Lawrenceburg and Wadie Bickers, of Frankfort; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Billy and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Monday prior to the service.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 5, 2019