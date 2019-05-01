Shirley Ann Saunders Moffett, 75, wife of 55 years to Kenneth D. Moffett, died Friday, April 26, 2019.
Including her husband, Shirley is survived by three children, Kathy Ann Harvey, Kenneth David Moffett, and Kimberly Sue Wiley, all of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Viola Elizabeth Sullivan of Frankfort; and three brothers, James Albert Saunders of Louisville, Johnny Waverly Saunders of Shelbyville, and Paul Thomas Saunders of Lexington.
Services were Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Mike Hamrick officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on May 2, 2019