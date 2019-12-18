A Chaplin resident, Mrs. Shirley Jean Grigsby, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born July 29, 1939 in Anderson County to the late Chester and Rose Barker Barnett. Shirley was a homemaker, a home health caregiver and was a member of Fairview Christian Church. She loved her family, cooking and doing puzzles.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Barnett and an infant sister, Rosie Barnett.
She is survived by her husband, Adolph Grigsby, her daughter, Jennifer (Ricky) Settles of Willisburg, 2 sisters, Mary Belle Welch of Lawrenceburg, Linda Coulter of Bloomfield, and her brother, J.R. (Hedy) Barnett of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Jean Grigsby will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro Grant Mathes will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday after 9 a.m.
The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019