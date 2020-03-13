Shirley Jean Sebastian Huff, 55, wife of 36 years to Harlan Huff of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Shirley was the daughter of Opha Adams Sebastian of Lawrenceburg and the late Henry Sebastian.
Along with her husband and mother, Shirley is survived by her daughter, Taylor Huff of Louisville; her grandson, Dawson Cole Huff; her brother, Tim Sebastian of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 11 a.m.at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Broughton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020