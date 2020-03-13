Shirley Jean (Sebastian) Huff

  • "I'm very sorry for your family's loss."
    - John Wolf
  • "R.I.P my dear friend I still can't believe you are gone..."
    - Jerrie Manns
  • "You will be greatly missed. We will miss your smile and..."
    - April and Jeff Shupert
  • "So sorry for your loss. Knew Shirley from the old..."
    - Clarence Rankin
  • "I am praying today for Gods comforting love to surround..."
    - Joy McMahon
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Shirley Jean Sebastian Huff, 55, wife of 36 years to Harlan Huff of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Shirley was the daughter of Opha Adams Sebastian of Lawrenceburg and the late Henry Sebastian.
Along with her husband and mother, Shirley is survived by her daughter, Taylor Huff of Louisville; her grandson, Dawson Cole Huff; her brother, Tim Sebastian of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, beginning at 11 a.m.at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Broughton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020
