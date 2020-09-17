1/1
Sue Hannah (Gritton) Grafton
1939 - 2020
Sue Hannah Gritton Grafton, 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at U.K. Chandler Medical Center. Born Feb. 28, 1939 in Anderson County, Sue was the daughter of Evel Rufus Gritton and Thelma Gladys Drury Gritton.
Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Helms; a sister, Joy Gritton; and two brothers, Dudley Gritton and Clifford Lee Gritton.
A retired Quality Inspector with Florida Tile, Sue formerly worked at Texas Instruments, Tops Drug Store and the Dollar General Store. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and shopping. Sue loved and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Sue is survived by two children, Sherry (husband Steve) Wells of Lawrenceburg and Phillip (wife Beth) Nowlin of Richmond; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday followed by the funeral service at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Wells and Chad Wells officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Rose, Chuck Helms, Justin Helms, Mike Gritton, Derek Helms, and Carter Wells.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon's International, Anderson County Camp, P.O. Box 61, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com

September 16, 2020
To Sue's family: Sue was a very dear friend to my sister who passed away in 1954 as a result of polio. Her name was Doris June Gregory. We all went to church together at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church in Sinai. Her family and my family were good friends. Sue and Doris June were in the same grade at Royalty School and Rutherford Elementary School. Iam so sorry to hear about Sue's passing. You are in my prayers. My name is Joy Gregory Winters.
Joy Winters
Friend
September 12, 2020
May God comfort you all and provide you with peace. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Coney, Rebecca and Colin Chancellor
September 11, 2020
We are sending love and prayers of comfort for you all at this time. We are so sorry.
Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
September 10, 2020
I m so very sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a sweet lady. May God wrap His loving arms around you and comfort you during this difficult time !!
Dawn Royalty
Friend
September 9, 2020
Praying for your family
Deedi Huddleston Parman
Friend
September 9, 2020
Sherry, I am so sorry about your mom. I have such fond memories of her when we were young. Give my condolences to Kim and Phillip. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Deedi Huddleston Parman
Friend
