Sue Hannah Gritton Grafton, 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at U.K. Chandler Medical Center. Born Feb. 28, 1939 in Anderson County, Sue was the daughter of Evel Rufus Gritton and Thelma Gladys Drury Gritton.
Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Helms; a sister, Joy Gritton; and two brothers, Dudley Gritton and Clifford Lee Gritton.
A retired Quality Inspector with Florida Tile, Sue formerly worked at Texas Instruments, Tops Drug Store and the Dollar General Store. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and shopping. Sue loved and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Sue is survived by two children, Sherry (husband Steve) Wells of Lawrenceburg and Phillip (wife Beth) Nowlin of Richmond; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday followed by the funeral service at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Wells and Chad Wells officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Rose, Chuck Helms, Justin Helms, Mike Gritton, Derek Helms, and Carter Wells.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon's International, Anderson County Camp, P.O. Box 61, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com