To Sue's family: Sue was a very dear friend to my sister who passed away in 1954 as a result of polio. Her name was Doris June Gregory. We all went to church together at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church in Sinai. Her family and my family were good friends. Sue and Doris June were in the same grade at Royalty School and Rutherford Elementary School. Iam so sorry to hear about Sue's passing. You are in my prayers. My name is Joy Gregory Winters.

Joy Winters

Friend