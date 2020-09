Or Copy this URL to Share

Thom Hargis, 61, died on Sept. 13, 2020 at UK Medical Center.

Thom is survived by his wife, Dana Lynn Palmer Hargis; daughter, Theresa Thompson; son, Ryan Matthew Hargis; sisters, Jennifer Gunzberg and Kathy Barnes; brother, Steve Hargis; and seven grandchildren.

An open house will be held at the Hargis residence on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m..

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home.



