Timothy Karol "Tim" Brothers, 61, husband of 30 years to Sherri Caldwell Brothers, passed away, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1958 in Frankfort, Tim was the son of the late Frank and Coral Ellen (Case) Brothers. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Brothers.
A member of the Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church, Tim was a maintenance employee with the City of Versailles, a self-employed mechanic, and operated a lawn service. He owned and operated Brother's Auto Repair Service for years in Lawrenceburg. Tim also participated in the Wheels of Time Car Club and pulled garden tractors.
Along with his wife Sherri, he is survived by two sons, Lucas "Luke" Brothers and Benjamin "Ben" Brothers, both of Lawrenceburg; a grandson, Ethan James Brothers; an aunt Virginia Williams of Lawrenceburg; an uncle Namon Brothers of Versailles; and several cousins including Beverly Buntain of Louisville.
Services were Friday, Jan. 3, at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Robert Ehr officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday.
Serving as pallbearers were Ray Caldwell, Bruce Caldwell, Scott Smith, Shaun McCreary, Evan McCreary, Bryan Brothers, and Mike Sutton. Memorial are suggested to the Brother's Children Memorial Fund, c/o Sherri Brothers, 111 Ballard Street, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020