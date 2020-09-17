1/
Truman Nethery
Truman Nethery, 94, of Mt. Eden, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorine Nethery of Mt. Eden; his son, Michael Glenn Nethery of Mt. Eden; his sister, Janet Burgin of Mt. Eden; his daughter-in-law, Jo Carol Nethery; and grandchildren, Amber, Chris, Lori, and William; his 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sept. 8, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Bro. Adam Sayre, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Bro. Tom Conway officiated. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 9, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Nethery. Thank you for your service to country and community.
Sherry Crose
Executive Director
Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
