Truman Nethery, 94, of Mt. Eden, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorine Nethery of Mt. Eden; his son, Michael Glenn Nethery of Mt. Eden; his sister, Janet Burgin of Mt. Eden; his daughter-in-law, Jo Carol Nethery; and grandchildren, Amber, Chris, Lori, and William; his 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Sept. 8, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Bro. Adam Sayre, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Bro. Tom Conway officiated. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.

