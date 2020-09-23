1/
Velda Wanda (Rucker) Rogers
1942 - 2020
Velda Wanda Rucker Rogers, 77, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Lawrenceburg. Velda was the wife of the late Connie Bruce Rogers, and was born December 12, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Avis and Rosie Frances Johnson Rucker.
Velda is survived by a daughter, Cathy Conley of Lawrenceburg; three sons, Keith Matheny of Ohio, Michael Matheny of Lawrenceburg and Jimmy Matheny of Ohio; three grandchildren, Austin Matheny, Kelsey Conley and Hunter Matheny; and a sister, Marie Huddleston of West Virginia.
Graveside service was at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery, with Bro. Jonathan Gleason officiating.
Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lawrenceburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. Daddy will be happy to show his sister around heaven. We will love you and miss you always.
Miranda Havens
Family
September 20, 2020
Cathy, I have been out of town and had no idea. I’m heartbroken for you. I sure loved your mom.
Angela Fields
Friend
September 16, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a fine woman who was always there for her kids. I’m sure she will be missed by all. I prayer that God will give you peace and comfort that nothing else can.
Debbie Stanley
Friend
