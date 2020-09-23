Velda Wanda Rucker Rogers, 77, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Lawrenceburg. Velda was the wife of the late Connie Bruce Rogers, and was born December 12, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Avis and Rosie Frances Johnson Rucker.

Velda is survived by a daughter, Cathy Conley of Lawrenceburg; three sons, Keith Matheny of Ohio, Michael Matheny of Lawrenceburg and Jimmy Matheny of Ohio; three grandchildren, Austin Matheny, Kelsey Conley and Hunter Matheny; and a sister, Marie Huddleston of West Virginia.

Graveside service was at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery, with Bro. Jonathan Gleason officiating.

Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.



