Victoria Dawn Adams Buntain, 49, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Dawn was born June 7, 1971 in Frankfort, Kentucky to Clifton "Ed" Adams and Vickey Hood Adams of Lawrenceburg.

Including her parents, Dawn is survived by her three sons, Shawn Dylon Huff, Nathan Buntain, and Noah Buntain, all of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Grayson Huff, Emberlyn Huff and Zyen Jackson; her husband, Michael Buntain; two brothers, Darein Adams and Buddy Adams, both of Lawrenceburg;

Private services will be observed at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Chesser will officiate the service. Private burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Dylon Huff, Nathan Buntain, Noah Buntain, Darein Adams, Buddy Adams and Cody Adams.

Memorials are suggested to the Dawn Buntain Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.



