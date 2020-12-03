1/
Victoria Dawn (Adams) Buntain
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Dawn Adams Buntain, 49, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Dawn was born June 7, 1971 in Frankfort, Kentucky to Clifton "Ed" Adams and Vickey Hood Adams of Lawrenceburg.
Including her parents, Dawn is survived by her three sons, Shawn Dylon Huff, Nathan Buntain, and Noah Buntain, all of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Grayson Huff, Emberlyn Huff and Zyen Jackson; her husband, Michael Buntain; two brothers, Darein Adams and Buddy Adams, both of Lawrenceburg;
Private services will be observed at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Chesser will officiate the service. Private burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Dylon Huff, Nathan Buntain, Noah Buntain, Darein Adams, Buddy Adams and Cody Adams.
Memorials are suggested to the Dawn Buntain Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved