1/1
Virginia Mae (Lay) Isham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Mae Lay Isham, 90, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Buford Isham, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Isham was born in Washington County to the late Worley and Isa Mae Adkinson Lay. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Corning in Harrodsburg.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Lela Crossfield, Harrodsburg, and Sandra (Carl) Peach, Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Bryon Peach, Lawrenceburg, Carla (Hunter) Mueller, Riverside, California, Lori (Jeremy) Heard, Salvisa, Kelly Isham, Justin Isham, and Leawna Isham, all of Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Brooke, Luke, Morgan, Eillie, Cord Mueller, Riverside, California, Michael and Matthew Peach, Lawrenceburg, Levi and Shelby Baker, Salvisa; daughter-in-law, Peggy Isham, Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Isham; six sisters, Amie Ross, Mayola Meadows, Wilma Mobley, Marylee Coker, Isabelle Coulter, and an infant baby girl; seven brothers, Leo, Hollis, Paul, Hobert, Dudley, Alvie, and Frank Lay.
Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiated. Burial followed in Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg. Visitation was Friday prior to services.
Casket bearers will be Bryon Peach, Hunter Mueller, Levi Baker, Justin Isham, Dave Fleck, and Michael Peach. Honorary bearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church "From the Heart", 111 N. Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gash Memorial Chapel
322 South Main Street
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342-0316
(502) 839-6901
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved