Virginia Mae Lay Isham, 90, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Buford Isham, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Isham was born in Washington County to the late Worley and Isa Mae Adkinson Lay. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Corning in Harrodsburg.

Virginia is survived by two daughters, Lela Crossfield, Harrodsburg, and Sandra (Carl) Peach, Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Bryon Peach, Lawrenceburg, Carla (Hunter) Mueller, Riverside, California, Lori (Jeremy) Heard, Salvisa, Kelly Isham, Justin Isham, and Leawna Isham, all of Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Brooke, Luke, Morgan, Eillie, Cord Mueller, Riverside, California, Michael and Matthew Peach, Lawrenceburg, Levi and Shelby Baker, Salvisa; daughter-in-law, Peggy Isham, Lawrenceburg.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Isham; six sisters, Amie Ross, Mayola Meadows, Wilma Mobley, Marylee Coker, Isabelle Coulter, and an infant baby girl; seven brothers, Leo, Hollis, Paul, Hobert, Dudley, Alvie, and Frank Lay.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiated. Burial followed in Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg. Visitation was Friday prior to services.

Casket bearers will be Bryon Peach, Hunter Mueller, Levi Baker, Justin Isham, Dave Fleck, and Michael Peach. Honorary bearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church "From the Heart", 111 N. Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.



