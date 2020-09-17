Wanda Louise Corn, 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born July 7, 1954 in Harrodsburg, Wanda was the daughter of the late Presley K. Corn and Callie Mildred Drury Corn.
Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Stacy Dale Warner, and three brothers, James P. Corn, Floyd W. Corn, and Chesley T. Corn.
Wanda was a member of the Southland Christian Church. She always enjoyed the caregiving role and worked as a nurse's aide for Home Health Care.Wanda also took pride serving the public in several retail positions within Mercer and Anderson Counties. In her past time, she enjoyed making jewelry, sewing, crocheting, and traveling with her family.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Brooks) Swentzel of Nicholasville; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and two sisters, Mildred Rogers (Jim Cooley) and Merry (Steve) Driskell, all of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Wanda's wishes, a private family gathering will be held celebrating her life.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or at website cancer.org/givehope.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.