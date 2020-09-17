1/1
Wanda Louise Corn
1954 - 2020
Wanda Louise Corn, 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born July 7, 1954 in Harrodsburg, Wanda was the daughter of the late Presley K. Corn and Callie Mildred Drury Corn.
Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Stacy Dale Warner, and three brothers, James P. Corn, Floyd W. Corn, and Chesley T. Corn.
Wanda was a member of the Southland Christian Church. She always enjoyed the caregiving role and worked as a nurse's aide for Home Health Care.Wanda also took pride serving the public in several retail positions within Mercer and Anderson Counties. In her past time, she enjoyed making jewelry, sewing, crocheting, and traveling with her family.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Brooks) Swentzel of Nicholasville; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and two sisters, Mildred Rogers (Jim Cooley) and Merry (Steve) Driskell, all of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Wanda's wishes, a private family gathering will be held celebrating her life.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or at website cancer.org/givehope.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 16, 2020
This is Emily Curtsinger, Mike's Mom. I am so sorry for your loss. Wanda was a Friend and a very good person. We had a lot of fun when we worked together and she will be missed. Prayers and Love to you and the rest of the Family.
Emily Curtsinger
Friend
September 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers with the family
Joanna Rains
September 14, 2020
i missed the opportunity to know Wanda, but her daughter Samantha is lovely and darling. She was obviously raised well. This has to be a tough time, may God bless you, keep you And give you peace (Numbers 6:24-6)
Jennifer Ernst
Friend
September 14, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. Hugs and prayers to the family
Rita Puckett Drury
Friend
