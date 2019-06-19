Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gary Prather. View Sign Service Information Alexander & Royalty 304 E. Lexington St. Harrodsburg , KY 40330-1227 (859)-734-3361 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Alexander & Royalty 304 E. Lexington St. Harrodsburg , KY 40330-1227 View Map Service 1:00 PM Alexander & Royalty 304 E. Lexington St. Harrodsburg , KY 40330-1227 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Gary Prather, 71, of Mercer County died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center.

Born September 7, 1947 in Somerset, he was the son of the late Perry M. and Devauna Hargis Prather. He was a retired Manager and Foreman at Sylvania; was a member of Salvisa Masonic Lodge #125; was a member of First Baptist Church of Weeki Wachee Acres in Florida and had attended New Hope Baptist Church in McAfee and Family Worship Center Church in Lexington. Gary enjoyed bowling, playing cornhole with his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters: Devauna (Don) Adkins of Lexington and Leonna Prather of Mercer County; one step-son Brian Preston of Lawrenceburg, four grandchildren: Hailey Prather, Hannah Douglas, Chase Riley, and Devon Riley; three step grandchildren: Channing, Aspen, and Kennedy Preston; and two great granddaughters: Jana St. Lawrence and Emilee Holder.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Willis officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery with Jeff Young, Ernie Prather, Danny Brock, Bobby Joe Prather, Mark Darnell, and Jeff Beasley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Buchanan, Russell Brock, James Michael Prather, Larry Purvis, Doyle Darland, Calvin Darnell, Bobby Fletcher, Ralph Phillips, Jimmy McGlone, and Perry Martin Prather.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Rites Service conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422.

