William Thomas "Bill" Carmickle, 80, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence.
Bill is survived by his companion of several years, Bonnie (Drury) Casey; two sons, Charles B. Carmickle of Henry County, and Doug Carmickle of Frankfort; two sisters, Henrietta Carmickle Goins of Frankfort and Betty Carmickle Smith of Harrodsburg; a brother, Bowen Edward Carmickle of Lawrenceburg; and Bonnie's two daughters, Faye Casey and June Byrne, both of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home with Bro. George Dye officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 5, 2019