William Thomas "Bill" Carmickle

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of the family's loss."
    - Barry Wayne Carmickle
  • "Part of the Florida Tile family but also a very special..."
    - Bobby Elliott
  • "Bill was a true friend and we enjoyed meeting and greeting..."
    - Stanley Phillips Jr
  • "We would like to send condolences and thoughts of love and..."
    - Heart to Heart Ladies Ministry New Life Christian Fellowship Church
  • "Mr. Bill was a very special man to those of us who were his..."
    - Francine Sloan

William Thomas "Bill" Carmickle, 80, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence.
Bill is survived by his companion of several years, Bonnie (Drury) Casey; two sons, Charles B. Carmickle of Henry County, and Doug Carmickle of Frankfort; two sisters, Henrietta Carmickle Goins of Frankfort and Betty Carmickle Smith of Harrodsburg; a brother, Bowen Edward Carmickle of Lawrenceburg; and Bonnie's two daughters, Faye Casey and June Byrne, both of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home with Bro. George Dye officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 5, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.