Wilma Bea Royalty Grace, 84, wife of the late Marvin Grace, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.
Wilma is survived by two children, Terry Popp of Harrodsburg and Cherie Peterman of Lawrenceburg; a son-in-law, Jule Evans of Casey County; a sister, Loretta Hill of Frankfort; a sister-in-law Joyce Cheak Royalty of Lawrenceburg; a brother-in-law Karl Rodarmel of Frankfort.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 13 beginning at 11a.m, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Nelson Lee and Bro. Will Cooper will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020