Wilma Bea (Royalty) Grace

Guest Book
  • "Terry I'm so sorry for your loss. She was one of a kind."
    - Brenda Dean
  • "Cheri we are so sorry for your loss. We will miss seeing..."
    - Ken & Lisa Stanton
  • "Cheri I'm so sorry for your loss. May God grant you peace..."
    - Bro. Carl & Jean Bush
  • "So many great memories of Wilma. We are so sorry for our..."
    - Garrett Franklin Ana Members and Friends New Life Christian Fellowship Church
  • "I am so sorry for the loss of Wilma. She was a lovely lady...."
    - Kaye Peak
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Obituary
Wilma Bea Royalty Grace, 84, wife of the late Marvin Grace, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington.
Wilma is survived by two children, Terry Popp of Harrodsburg and Cherie Peterman of Lawrenceburg; a son-in-law, Jule Evans of Casey County; a sister, Loretta Hill of Frankfort; a sister-in-law Joyce Cheak Royalty of Lawrenceburg; a brother-in-law Karl Rodarmel of Frankfort.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 13 beginning at 11a.m, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Nelson Lee and Bro. Will Cooper will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020
