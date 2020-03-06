|
Alma Dean "Dee" (Fairless) Bishop, age 66, passed from this life February 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 1, 1954 to Jimmy Evertt and Beaulah Lee (Bates) Fairless in Antlers. Dee married Michael Bishop May 26,1995. She went to church at Kent Baptist Church, and worked as a cook for many years. Dee enjoyed working in the flower bed, spending time with her family and fur babies. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jimmy Evertt Fairless and Beaulah Lee Fairless; brother: Walter (Dub) Fairless; sister: Ruby Colvin; granddaughter: Heather Bridges; and great-grandson: Joseph Bridges. Dee is survived by her loving husband: Michael Bishop of the home; children: Robbie L. McBride of Antlers, Ronnie L. McBride of Antlers, Deana Johnson and husband Steve of Darwin, and Vanessa Bishop of Grahm, TX; brother: Jimmy Allon Fairless; grandkids: Kamron McBride, Kyle McBride, Roudy McBride, Eric Johnson, Joshua Johnson, and Jamie Johnson; great-grandkids: Kalleigh Johnson, Amaris Johnson, Kason Zientek, Destiny Rena' Harrison, Jazmine Bridges, Donovan Bridges, Aiden Bishop, Hailey Bishop, and baby McBride on the way; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Family night was held from 6-7 PM, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Funeral services for Dee were held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Interment followed at Hall Cemetery. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Mar. 5, 2020