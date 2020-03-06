Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Service
202 East Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Dean (Fairless) Bishop


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Dean (Fairless) Bishop Obituary
Alma Dean "Dee" (Fairless) Bishop, age 66, passed from this life February 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 1, 1954 to Jimmy Evertt and Beaulah Lee (Bates) Fairless in Antlers. Dee married Michael Bishop May 26,1995. She went to church at Kent Baptist Church, and worked as a cook for many years. Dee enjoyed working in the flower bed, spending time with her family and fur babies. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jimmy Evertt Fairless and Beaulah Lee Fairless; brother: Walter (Dub) Fairless; sister: Ruby Colvin; granddaughter:  Heather Bridges; and great-grandson: Joseph Bridges. Dee is survived by her loving husband: Michael Bishop of the home; children: Robbie L. McBride of Antlers, Ronnie L. McBride of Antlers, Deana Johnson and husband Steve of Darwin, and Vanessa Bishop of Grahm, TX; brother: Jimmy Allon Fairless; grandkids: Kamron McBride, Kyle McBride, Roudy McBride, Eric Johnson, Joshua Johnson, and Jamie Johnson; great-grandkids: Kalleigh Johnson, Amaris Johnson, Kason Zientek, Destiny Rena' Harrison, Jazmine Bridges, Donovan Bridges, Aiden Bishop, Hailey Bishop, and baby McBride on the way; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Family night was held from 6-7 PM, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Funeral services for Dee were held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Interment followed at Hall Cemetery. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -