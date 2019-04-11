Annette Marie Glasco Snead of Antlers, Oklahoma passed from this life March 31, 2019 in Antlers while surrounded by her family. She was 75 years old. Annette was born June 19, 1943 in Riverside, California to Frederick and Goldie Volkman. She married Paul Glasco in 1968 in Las Vegas. Annette was a homemaker most all of her life and loved making baby blankets, Flowers, reading and collecting Angels. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She leaves behind a loving family that includes her children, Gary Glasco of Antlers, Robbie and Crystal Glasco of Broken Arrow, Gene and Becky Glasco of Madill, Chris Snead of Lafayette, Louisiana, grandchildren, Lacy Floyd, Joshua Glasco, Stephanie Glasco, Ian Glasco, Maddie Glasco, Logan Glasco, Kenzlynn Glasco, Kilee Floyd and Emma Floyd, brother Reed and Doris Volkman of Lancaster, California as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Cremation service provided by Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook or send private condolences online at www.burkhartfuneralservice.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Service in Antlers. Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary