Annie Ruth Dickinson, 94, passed away in Antlers, on October 19, 2019. She was born October 1, 1925 in Edinburg, TX., to Herbert John and Mary Ruth (Ross) Berny. Annie married L.C. Dickinson June 4, 1975. She enjoyed embroidering, playing piano, quilting, bingo, dominoes, and taking care of her family. She is preceded in death by parents: Herbert and Mary Ruth Berny; sister: Elizabeth Darling; and daughter: Dorthy Mills. Annie is survived by her husband: L.C. Dickinson of Antlers; children: Nancy Larsen of Crawfordville, Oregon, Kathy Green of Antlers, Daniel and Lora Darling of Antlers, and William and Lenora Roberts of Antlers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Family night will be held 6-8PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Services for Annie Dickinson will be held 2PM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019