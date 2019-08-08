|
|
Becky Gay Holmes, age 63, passed from this life August 4, 2019 in Antlers. She was born July 20, 1956 in La Jolla, CA., to Raiford R. and Mildred Bobbie (Rogers) Strickland. She enjoyed beading, music, and cooking. She loved to spend time with her mom, son, and dog. Becky went to church at One Creek Valley and was a resident of Antlers for 10 years. She was a sales consultant for Japantown Bowl Retail. Becky is preceded in death by her father: Raiford R. Strickland, and brother: Raiford Strickland Jr. She is survived by her son: Tony (Anthony) Celender of CA; mother: Mildred Bobbie Strickland of Antlers; and Daniel C. Babineaux along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Graveside Services will be held at 10AM, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Antlers City Cemetery with Donnie Day officiating. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Aug. 8, 2019