Bertha Lee Bloodworth Linson, 82, passed from this life on November 1, 2020 in Tulsa. She was born on August 23, 1938 to Robert and Irene (McGuire) McGarrah in Springdale, AR. Bertha is preceded in death by her first husband: Peck Bloodworth; second husband: Ted Linson; Parents: Robert and Irene McGarrah; Children: James Wayne Bloodworth and Ivy Irene Bloodworth; Siblings: Glenda McConnell, Everett Grant, Jerry Wayne Grant, Susie Bosch, David McGuire and Jeneva McGuire, Helen Reed; Grandchildren: Timothy Tom Bloodworth, James Wayne Holman-Bloodworth, Amanda Hubbs- Cole; and daughter-in-law: Ilene Bloodworth. She is survived by her Children: Timothy Bloodworth and wife LeeAnne of Antlers, James Peck Bloodworth of Marlow, Katherine Louise Bloodworth-Rose and husband Russell of Rogers, AR, Mary Lou Davis and husband Alan of Atoka, Donna Riley, and Charles Dwayne Brown; Siblings: Kathy Mitchell of Denver, CO, Laura and Mark McGuire of Grant, George and Sandy Grant of Antlers, Bill and Susan Grant of Greeley, KS, Charles and Sheila Grant of Independence, MO, Harvey Grant of Barstow, FL, Joyce Sturm of Oswatomie, KS; Grandchildren: Jessie Lee Harris, Roy Wayne Harris, Josh Dunkin, Katherine (Kathy Lee) Snider, Sierra Bloodworth, Bubba Bloodworth, Lance Hubbs, Sprout Hubbs, Clyde Justin Hubbs, Christopher Earl King; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great grandchildren, family members, and friends. Services for Bertha were held 3 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service. Services for Bertha are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



