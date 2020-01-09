|
Bill Duane Bell, age 65, passed from this life on January 2, 2020, in Tulsa. He was born March 3, 1954, to Bob and Harriett (Harmon) Bell in Murphy, OR. Bill married Debbie Fleming on January 17, 1975 in Rattan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a resident of Rattan for 45 years and attended First Baptist Church of Rattan. Bill worked as a supervisor for Julian Lumber Company for 44 years. He is preceded in death by his son: Billy Wade Bell; parents: Bob and Harriett Bell; grandparents: Jack and Gertrude Bell and Dewey and Rose Harmon, and brother: Robert Wayne Bell. He is survived by his loving wife: Debbie Bell of the home; children: Keith Bell and wife DeAnna of DeRidder, LA., and Kimberly Pflum and husband Jason of Jasper, TX.; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Crow and husband Logan of Travis AFB, CA., Billy Curtis Bell and wife Morgan of Lackland AFB, TX., Kenzie Jones of Ft. Towson, Kylie Jones of Jasper, TX., Hannah Bell of DeRidder, LA., and Clark Bell of DeRidder, LA.; great-grandson: Billy Christopher Bell; sisters: Barbara Gibson of Bixby, and Becky Hemphill of Auburn, CA., and Patty Morrill of Auburn, CA.; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Family night was held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel in Antlers. Services for Bill were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Rattan. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 9, 2020