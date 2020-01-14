|
|
Bobby Dean Evans passed from this life at his home in Antlers, on January 8, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1966 to Williard Owen Evans and Margret E. Evans (Blakley) in Clifton, TX. Bobby married Donnez Newburn on June 24, 1987 in DeQueen, AR. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outside, and spending time with his family and friends. Bobby had lived in the Antlers for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Willard and Margret Evans; grandparents: Amos Fred and Ogle May Bishop Evans; great-grandparents: Amos Taylor and Mary Jane Devord Evans; grandmother: Agnes Blakley; sister: Pam Wood; nephew Nick Evans; and sister-in-law: Sonya Wilson. Bobby is survived by his wife: Donnez Evans; children: Tiffany Huskins and husband Jerry, and Tracey Sorrells; brothers: David Evans, Rodney Evans, and Joe Hobbs; sisters: Charlene Erwin and Darlene Vaught; grandchildren: Lacie Weathers, Jacob Sorrells, Ceirra Sorrells, Mickala Lucas, Heather Scott, and Emma Huskins; great-grandchildren: Sophie Weathers, Gabriel Lucas, and Kyler Weathers; Nephew: Christopher Evans; and niece: Jacqueline Evans. Services for Bobby were held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2PM at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers with interment following at Antlers City Cemetery. A family night also took place at Serenity Funeral Service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3-5PM. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 16, 2020