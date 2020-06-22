Bobby "Papa" Harris of Antlers went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home. Bobby was born April 15, 1935 in Battiest to Forrest and Emily (White) Harris. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958. Upon his return home, he met and married the love of his life, Pauline Tabor, on November 22, 1958. He attended college at Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he received a degree in education. He began his teaching career in 1962 in Ponca City then returned back to Antlers to teach and coach until his retirement in 1988. Bobby's passion in life was coaching and teaching. Not only did he love watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports but he enjoyed attending all Antlers sporting events where he was known for his famous one-liners and tootsie rolls. He was also a die hard OU fan and spent many days cheering on the Sooners. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and if he was not at a sporting event, you could find him on the banks of Little River or in a field quail hunting. Another favorite pastime of his was raising and fighting game roosters. Bobby was a jokester and he loved cutting up with everyone he met. He was very devoted to his wife and family and he touched many lives during his time on earth. He is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Emily Harris; daughter, Robbi Lynne Harris; and brother, Larry Ellison. Bobby leaves behind a loving family: wife of 62 years, Pauline Harris; daughter, Paula Branam and husband Jim of Antlers; son, Trae Harris and wife Lee of Antlers; granddaughter, Robbi Simpson and husband Todd of Pottsboro, TX; granddaughter, Randa Spangler and husband Russ of Newcastle; granddaughter, Rebekah Mills of Antlers; granddaughter, Selena Franks and husband Jason of Antlers; grandsons, Cole Harris and Cade Harris of Antlers; granddaughter, Taia Harris of Antlers; great-granddaughters, Brayli and Jerzi Simpson, Jaelyn and Jazlyn McIver, Preece Spangler, and Bailey Perry; great-grandsons, Slayton Spangler and Nash Franks; as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Family night was held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Bobby Harris Gymnasium. Pallbearers included: Todd Simpson, Russ Spangler, Cole Harris, Jared Truett, Jason Franks, and Ryan Spangler. Honorary pallbearers included: Bob Jesson, Bill Jesson, Coy Burgess, Duck Wayman, Victor Underwood, Roddy Mills, Michael Wilson, and Darin Young. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, OK.

