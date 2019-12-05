|
|
Carla Marie Noffsinger, 61, passed from this life on December 2, 2019 at her home in Rattan, Oklahoma. Carla was born to Carl and Glenna Faye (Duncan) Williams on June 11, 1958 in Oklahoma City. Carla married Lynn Noffsinger on August 1,1980 in Moore, Oklahoma. Lynn and Carla moved to Rattan in 1985. She earned her Associates Degree in Nursing from Eastern Oklahoma State College. Carla worked as a substitute teacher for Rattan School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rattan, Oklahoma. She loved life and loved people, Carla never met a stranger. She warmed the hearts of many with her infectious smile. Carla also enjoyed the outdoors, she loved her garden and going fishing. She collected many items such as, tea sets and barbies. Carla was fascinated with genealogy. On her down time she enjoyed playing cards, reading, and playing Yatzee. She was a resident of the Rattan area for 34 years. Carla is preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Glenna Faye Williams; grandparents: Winifred and Mary Ellen Duncan, Roger and Kate Williams; brother in-law: Monty Noffsinger. She is survived by her husband: Lynn Noffisinger of the home; sister: Dianna Prieto of Moore, Oklahoma; brothers in-law: Richard Noffsinger of Yoncalla, Oregon, Donald Noffsinger of Yoncalla, Oregon, and Leroy Noffsinger of Yoncalla, Oregon; sister in-law: Violet Collins of Yoncalla, Oregon; nephews: Glen Ray Prieto of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carl Prieto of Dallas, Texas, and Daniel Prieto of Moore, Oklahoma; aunts and uncles: Joe and Sharon Duncan of Moore, Oklahoma, Jimmy and Rita Duncan of Rattan, Curtis and Sherry Duncan of Rattan, Oklahoma. Services for Carla will be held at Rattan First Baptist Church at 2:00pm Friday, December 6,2019. Funeral services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Dec. 6, 2019