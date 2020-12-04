1/1
Cecil Lawrence Sutterfield
1956 - 2020
Cecil Lawrence Sutterfield, 95, went to be with his Lord on November 22, 2020 at his home in Antlers, Oklahoma. He was born on March 20, 1925 to Frank Sutterfield and Laura McDonald. Cecil married Mary Holder on May 22, 1956.  He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank Sutterfield and Laura McDonald; wife: Mary Sutterfield; sons: David Sutterfield and Mike Sutterfield; grandson: Phillip Chambers; brothers: Chock Anderson and Edgar Norvall McDonald; sisters: Elizabeth Feree, Inez Housted, Lorane Sutterfield, and Armor Wood; sister-in-law: and Myrtle Carterby.  Cecil is survived by his children: Lisa Burris and husband Jeremy of Ada, Oklahoma, Douglas Sutterfield of Hugo, Oklahoma, Betty Chapman and husband Robert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Barbara Powell and husband Red of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sue Boone and husband Larry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Larry Sutterfield of California, and Jerry Sutterfield of California; sister: Wilma Wood; grandchildren: Bobby Chapman, Mary Simmons, Little Red Powell Jr., Kimberly Bonne-Huckabee, Larry Boone Jr., Charlie Boone, Jimmie Brawdy, John Sutterfield, Frank Sutterfield, Bruce Sutterfield, Toni Sutterfield, Sonia Sutterfield, Michael Sorrells, Mary Sorrells, Michelle Sorrells, Danielle Riley, Courtney Drawbaugh, Daleen Sutterfield, Tommy Chambers, Devon Chambers, Shawn Sutterfield, Christian Moore, Devon Sutterfield and Brandon Beasley. Services for Cecil will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2PM at the Serenity Funeral Service Chapel with Larry Crawford officiating. Pallbearers include: Jeremy Burris, Chase Sutterfield, John Sutterfield, Frank Sutterfield, Douglas Sutterfield, Chad Bell, and Michael Sorrells; and Honorary pallbearers: Heather Futrell, Kenny Ashcraft, Sammy Griffin, Ronny Arms,  and Dean Stapleton.  Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral
02:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Service
