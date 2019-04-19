Charles David Teague age 72 was born on January 8, 1947 in Terrell, TX. to Jabe Teague and Vivian (Hall) Teague. He passed from this life on April 12, 2019 in Sherman, TX. His father and brother Ralph Teague preceded him in death. Charles received his associate's degree in Animal Sciences from Trinity Valley Community College, formerly Henderson County Junior College. He spent his early life in the plumbing and construction industry in the Mabank, TX area and Charles spent the last 30 years of his life in the Rattan area. He was a lifelong entrepreneur, and was involved in many other business ventures throughout his lifetime notably Charles was founder of Diamond T Trailer Manufacturing in Rattan, OK. He enjoyed working outside and operating various types of equipment. Charles had a big heart especially for children and loved being a foster parent for many years.He is survived by his mother, Vivian of Rattan; sons, Philip Teague and wife Misty of Rattan and Mark Johannesen of Mabank, TX; daughter, Sarah Hutchison and husband Chad of Mansfield, TX; sister Debbie Thomas and husband Roy of Mabank, TX; grandchildren, Briar Teague, Clancy Teague, Cutter Teague, Tryan Teague, Case Hutchison, Carter Hutchinson, Parker Johannesen, Pearson Johannesen, and Peyton Johannesen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary