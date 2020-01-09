|
Charlotte "Sue" Brown passed from this life on December 26, 2019, in Paris, TX. She was born March 25, 1931, in Wills Point, TX., to Troy and Ozella (Edwards) Nicholson. Sue enjoyed spending her time doing word searches, listening to music on tv, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents: Troy and Ozella Nicholson; husband: Earl Brown; daughters: Sherry Watts and Debbie Whitworth; brother: Delton Nicholson; and grandson: Reggie Whitworth. Sue is survived by her children: Darline Holleman and husband Melvin, Suzanne Cates, and Billie Willoughby; sisters: Linda Cox, Janice Colby, and Jonell Dixon; grandchildren: Crystal Noahubi, Anette Holleman, Brian Holleman, Ann Gronewald, Marvin Cates, Ronnie Whitworth, Robin Whitworth, Keith Willoughby, Jodie Willoughby, Marlene Willoughby, and Staci Lohrman; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services for Sue were held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ringold Cemetery. A family night was held at Serenity Funeral Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 9, 2020