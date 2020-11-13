Clifton E. Brown, 79, passed from this life on November 6, 2020 in Talihina with his loving wife at his side. He was born on August 14, 1941, in Wellington, TX., to Sidney Earl Brown and Bessie May Waller. Clifton married Donnye J. Reynolds on November 19, 1982 in Norman. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and obtained the rank of A1C during his service in the Viet Nam Conflict. Clifton was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed engraving and leather work. He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Bessie Brown; and a daughter: Anita W. Foster. Clifton is survived by his wife: Donnye J. Brown of the home; children: Kevin T. Murley of Finley and Michelle Cummins of Morgan, UT; siblings: Dale Briggs of Springfield, MO, Glenda Youngblood of Springfield, MO, and Sandy Plumlee of Springfield, MO; as well as numerous other family and friends. Graveside Services for Clifton were held at Finley Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2PM with President Herb Bundy officiating. Pallbearers included: Kevin Murley, John Reynolds, Todd Murley, Jay Murley, Isiah Murley, and Aaron Cummins. Honorary Pallbearers included: AJ Cummins, Nathaniel Czarnecki, Seth Williams and Tyler Hathaway. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



