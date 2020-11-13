1/1
Clifton E Brown
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton E. Brown, 79, passed from this life on November 6, 2020 in Talihina with his loving wife at his side. He was born on August 14, 1941, in Wellington, TX., to Sidney Earl Brown and Bessie May Waller.  Clifton married Donnye J. Reynolds on November 19, 1982 in Norman. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and obtained the rank of A1C during his service in the Viet Nam Conflict. Clifton was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed engraving and leather work.  He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Bessie Brown; and a daughter: Anita W. Foster. Clifton is survived by his wife: Donnye J. Brown of the home; children: Kevin T. Murley of Finley and Michelle Cummins of Morgan, UT; siblings: Dale Briggs of Springfield, MO, Glenda Youngblood of Springfield, MO, and Sandy Plumlee of Springfield, MO; as well as numerous other family and friends. Graveside Services for Clifton were held at Finley Cemetery on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2PM with President Herb Bundy officiating.  Pallbearers included: Kevin Murley, John Reynolds, Todd Murley, Jay Murley, Isiah Murley, and Aaron Cummins. Honorary Pallbearers included: AJ Cummins, Nathaniel Czarnecki, Seth Williams and Tyler Hathaway.  Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Nov. 13 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Finley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved