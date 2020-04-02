|
David Glenn Dahl, 68, passed away March 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Messer with the company of his daughter and her mother. David, or 'The Duke' as he was known to friends, was born April 8, 1951 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Glenn and Betty (Klovas) Dahl. He was a resident of the Texoma area for 20 years. David graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1969 and later received his B.S. from Florida State University as cum laude. He was looking towards healthcare, but the oil field got hold of him. David serviced the platforms in the Cook Inlet of Alaska for nine years as a chemical engineer for Nalco, and was later a mud engineer in west Texas. David was a member of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. He performed in movies, TV shows and plays, as well as appeared in many forms of advertising. A few of his favorite projects to be a part of were, "Cool Dog" (2010), "The Life of David Gale" (2003), "Walker, Texas Ranger" (1994-1999) and "Hangmen" (1987). David enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, camping, playing cards, watching movies and Fox News and spending time with family and friends at the lake. Throughout his life, David spent much time traveling and experiencing different locales and cuisines. He had an eccentric personality, but took pleasure in the little things. When asked how he was doing, he would reply simply, "I'm blessed." David is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Dahl and Betty Isham, his brother, Kenny Dahl, his niece, Sara Dahl and nephews Ryan and Brandon Dahl. David leaves behind his daughter, Emily Dahl of Antlers, his step-daughter, Carissa McDaniel and his grandson, Jensen 'Bub' McDaniel of Durant. He is also survived by his brother, Keith Dahl of Thorne Bay, Alaska, his sister AnnMarie Dahl and his nieces, Callee and Ruby Dahl all of Anchorage, Alaska. Many other friends and family members will miss him greatly. A "Farewell Party" for David will be held at the Dahl family cabin at Axehandle Lake in New Auburn, Wisconsin with family and close friends. The date and time are to be decided. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. There will be no funeral, just the party, as that is how David would want it. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 2, 2020