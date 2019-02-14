Dustin Todd Coleman went to be with our Lord on February 10, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. He was born July 2, 1981 to Charles Coleman and Sharon Morrison Coleman in Paris, Texas. Dustin worked as an oilfield welder, but his very first job was at the snow cone stand in Antlers when he was sixteen years old. He was of the Assembly of God faith. Dustin liked golfing, hunting and fishing, attending OU football games and tailgating with his sisters. He loved spending time with his many friends. He was strong, kind, positive, never complained, and was a true fighter to the very end. Most of all, Dustin loved life, living every day to the fullest, and being a dad to Carllee and Spencer. He is preceded in death by his father: Charles Wilson Coleman; maternal grandparents: Reverend H.L and Wilma Morrison; and paternal grandparents: Joe and Irma Coleman. Dustin is survived by his mother: Sharon Coleman; children: Spencer Coleman of Antlers, and Carllee Coleman of Jacksonville, AR; sisters: Tammy Collins and husband Mark of Oklahoma City, and Tonya Jones and husband Kelly of Newcastle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services for Dustin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Antlers. Family night was held on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the Serenity Funeral Service Chapel. The service will be officiated by Reverend Aaron Reed and Reverend Bear Johnson.Pallbearers include: Bradley Mills, Seth Woods, Andrew Mack, Aaron Allen, Brock Hill, Buck Hill, Brock Smith, and Mark Curtis. Honorary Pallbearers include: Tyler Courtwright, Chase Jones, Cory Jones, Charlie Jones, Kevin Baker, Kyle Baker, Kevin Gather, and Brad Collins. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary