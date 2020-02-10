|
Edwin D. "Ed" Harper went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2020. He was born February 3, 1931 in Lone Wolf, to Frank and Vada (Pierson) Harper. Ed married Laverne Bell on New Year's Day of 1951 in DeQueen, AR. He spent sixty-two years of his life working hard as a pipeline welder. Ed loved building things out of whatever he got his hands on, it didn't matter if it was wood, motors, metal, or even electronics. He had a love for music and sports especially when it was watching his children or grandchildren participate in any of these they took part in, he was always there to cheer them on. Ed loved to help out his neighbors plow their gardens. He loved to talk and met no stranger. Ed was a member of the Gideons and served as a deacon of the First Baptist Church. He would witness to anyone he met. He is preceded in death by his wife: Laverne Harper; his parents: Frank and Vada Harper; his daughter: Manon Horn; his son: Paul Harper; and his ten siblings. Ed leaves behind his children: Melanie Harper of San Miguelde Allende, Mexico, Becky Johnson and husband Kenny of Lewisville, TX., and Brent Harper and wife Barbara of Antlers; his grandchildren: Gary Verhulp, Mylene Sutton, Chris Gibson, Courtney Poppy, Kristin Dial, Taylor Hammons, Amanda Howell, Paden Harper, and Chantri Harper; his great-grandchildren: Aiden Verhulp, Brittany Lopez, Lauren Gibson, Audrey Lee, Christian Lee, Rylee Poppy, Caleb Poppy, Gavin Poppy, Harper Howell, Hutson Howell, Jadyn Harper, Bransen Harper, Brexlie Harper, Mickayla Sutton, Mykah Sutton, Shane Sutton, Marek Dial, and Tiffany Morgan. Services for Edwin will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2PM at the First Baptist Church of Antlers, with Reverend Sam Dyer officiating. A family night took place 6-8 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Pallbearers include: Chris Gibson, Paden Harper, Taylor Hammons, Billy Poppy, Jay Dial, and Gary Verhulp. Honorary pallbearers will be: Mike Henley, Phillip Howell, Mike Nabors, Kenneth Battles, Doyle Battles, Mickey Sutton, and Ronny Day, Junior Peters, in memory. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Feb. 6, 2020