Evelyn Faye Dillishaw, 86, passed from this life surrounded by family in Antlers on November 6, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1934 in Lawton to Elijah Lynch and Maggie Almeda Lynch (Davis). Faye was a lifetime resident of the Antlers area. She married her late husband, Ollie Dillishaw on April 15, 1952 in Hugo. Faye was proud of her role as a housewife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time doing jigsaw puzzles, camping, fishing, and, most of all, being in the company of her family. Faye is preceded in death by her husband: Ollie Dillishaw; daughter: Brenda Dillishaw; sisters: Fern Darling, Edna Turner, Bobby Skelton, and Vicki O'Neal; and brothers: Velty Lynch and Charles Lynch. She is survived by her children: Ollie Dillishaw Jr. and wife Noy, Danny Dillishaw and wife Barbara, Larry Dillishaw and Ann of Antlers, Jane Kuykendall and husband Danny, Bonnie Read, Judy Alexander, Mary and Paul Patterson, Randy Dillishaw and wife Tina, Elizabeth Deaton and husband Steve, and Windale Dillishaw; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family night took place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service from 6-8PM. Services for Faye were held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2PM at the Serenity Funeral Service Chapel with Lonnie Carbaugh and Steve Deaton officiating. Interment followed at Finley Cemetery. Pallbearers included: RJ Dillishaw, Zach Allen, Zeth Allen, Tim Kuykendall, Drew Crow, Hank Baker, Glenn Dillishaw, and Tyson Dillishaw; and honorary pallbearers were: Beau Ames, Justin Brown, and Shannon Crow. Services have been entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, OK.



