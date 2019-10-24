|
Franklin Dee Ray, 81, passed from this life on October 18, 2019, at his home in Antlers with his family by his side. He was born on May 12, 1938, in Soper, to Marshall Holly and Ethel (Whitlock) Ray. Franklin moved to California to look for work at an early age. He worked for U.S. Borax for 40 years before retiring. While in California he met Sonia Kvam after 5 years of courting her they were married on Christmas Day, 1973, in Las Vegas, NV. Franklin always had a desire to move back to the Antlers area and after bringing his bride back to Oklahoma and to visit family, he purchased land in the Hall community. There he lived his dreams and built several ponds to make the ideal retirement homestead. Franklin soon realized he enjoyed going to the river and try his love to fish. In his spare time he enjoyed team roping and tending to his cattle and horses. Most of all, he enjoyed seeing and visiting with all of the up and coming ropers. He is preceded in death by his parents: Marshall and Ethel Ray; Siblings: Opal Post, Ruth Durant, Marshall Ray, Melvin Ray, Eula McKee, Beulah Herman, Helen Jordan, and Mamie Bruce. Franklin is survived by his wife: Sonia Ray of the home; children: Carl Ray and wife Debbie of Miami, Helen Struthers of Antlers, and Deborah Ray of Boron, CA; sister: Willa Mae Orta of White Settlement, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the . Graveside services for Franklin were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hall Cemetery in Antlers. Family night was held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Oct. 24, 2019