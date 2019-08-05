|
|
Frederic Jerrold "Jerry" Gutierrez, 70, passed away on July 22, 2019. Living in Moyers, Oklahoma, Jerry was born in Denver, Colorado to Fred H. and V. Faye Gutierrez also from Colorado on December 4, 1948. He married his wife, Debbie Leo in July of 1977. He was a member of the Lakewood Masonic Lodge along with his father Fred H. Gutierrez, now deceased. Jerry's mother, Verta Faye Gutierrez and his son Stephen Gutierrez also deceased. An accomplished artist, Jerry's career began as a sign designer, after which he became a full time fireman in Lakewood, Colorado. During his youth, he was taught carpentry and was an accomplished master craftsman, making it his fall-back career over the years. Deciding to branch out and work for himself, he began a mannequin restoration business which led to his best and brightest idea, a patented application for closed-circuit camera mounted in the head of a mannequin making it able to hear, see and remember. "Anne Droid Mannequins", was an idea ahead of it's time, went world-wide and became an Allstate Claims Adjuster in the Denver area. Retiring, then moving to Moyers, Oklahoma, he joined th Moyers RFD and loved being a fireman again. He retired from the RFD due to injuries and ranched, logged, fulfilled his life-long dream of building a house from scratch and created Miller Lake Retreat LLC. He was an all around " good at everything he did" guy. Survived by his sister and brother-in-law Pat and Spencer Meier of Parker Colorado, daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Donnie Clark of Laramie Wyoming, his four grandchildren, Cody, Gage, Dakotah and Page from Laramie Wyoming, nephews Cade and Landon Meier and Jim Leo from the Denver area. He loved to go fishing with his friends, was a designer and builder of beautiful cedar screen doors. His hobby, designing and making cool things. Always with a smile, Jerry loved people and shared his many stories with those who would listen. He will be missed by so many, his circle of life too short.
Published in The Antlers American on Aug. 1, 2019