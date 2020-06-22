Gail Marvel Romines
Gail Marvel Romines entered eternal rest with her family at her side on June 11, 2020 in Denison, TX. She was born on November 13, 1957 in Antlers to Buster Romines and Louise (Peacock) Romines. Gail was a lifetime resident of Antlers and a member of the Antlers Gateway Community Church of the Nazarene.  She babysat for many, many years, and although she never had children of her own, she cherished each and every one of the children she cared for. Gail loved all of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Above all else, Gail enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents: Buster and Louise Romines; grandmother: Beulah Moon; and brothers: Travis Romines and Carl Ray Romines. Gail is survived by her brothers: Omri Romines and wife Teresa of Antlers, Joe Romines of San Antonio, TX., and Glen Romines and wife Ginger of Durant; sister: Tommie Bills of Antlers and  Eupal Faye Bettencourt of Longview, Washington; nieces: Trini Romines of Gore and Tiffany Gomez of Antlers and Rachel Cart and husband Joshua of Calera; nephews: Jamie Bills and wife Tara of Antlers, Jody Bills and wife Abby of Anna, TX., Tim Romines of Branson, MO., Kevin Romines of Washington, and Brian Romines of Naples, FL.; as well as many other family members and a host of friends. Services were held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Antlers Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Interment followed at the Antlers City Cemetery. There was a family night at Serenity Funeral Service on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Pallbearers included: Jerry Duncan, Terry Duncan, Austin Duncan, Ronnie Tomlinson, Eddie Holiman and John Bell. Honorary Pallbearers included: Brenten Bills, Tyler Meyers, Casey Bills, Ayden Gomez, Alexis Gomez, Tanner Bills, Jackson Bills, Maddie Bills, Vivian Sanchez, Cambree Fromme, Brynleigh Fromme, Hutton Stanley, Jessica Horton and Kirby Romines. Services were entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers.

Published in The Antlers American from Jun. 22 to Jul. 13, 2020.
