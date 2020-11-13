Gary Wayne Hedrick, 67, of Antlers passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Care in Durant. Gary was born on March 18, 1953, at Hugo Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Antlers and graduated from Antlers High School. Gary earned an Associate's Degree from Hillsdale Free Will Baptist College in Moore in 1980. He was ordained in the 1970's as a Free Will Baptist Minister. He served as the pastor of Center Point Free Will Baptist Church for several years. Gary was a tax preparer and bookkeeper by trade. He worked with many families throughout southeastern Oklahoma assisting in both their spiritual and financial needs. He was an avid hunter, traveler, and domino player. He never enjoyed anyone's cooking as much as he did his mom's. Gary had a passion for developing land, acquiring property, and designing homes. He also invented a dune buggy before they were even popular. Gary is survived by his mother, Nettie Mae Hedrick of Antlers; son Jack Hedrick and husband Loyd of Canadian; son Lonnie Hedrick of Canadian; sister Barbara White and husband Gary of McKinney, Texas; brother James Howard Hedrick and wife Debra of Durant; brother Bob Hedrick and wife Debbie of Spencerville. Gary is preceded in death by his father James Henry Hedrick and his grandparents Wade and Villie Hedrick and Heuston and Victoria Barnhart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in the Memory of Gary Hedrick to the Hall Cemetery, 193558 North 4130 Road, Antlers, Oklahoma, 74523. At this time, there will not be a visitation or memorial service. Cremation services were entrusted with Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



