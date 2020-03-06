|
The story of Gene Walker Holloway began on March 10, 1935 in Prescott, AR., to Jim Bob and Sally Ross Holloway. He took his last earthly breath on February 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Gene graduated from Antlers High School in 1953 and attended Presbyterian College in Durant, until 1955, he also served 4 years in the Army Reserves. He married his high school sweetheart Eunice Talley in 1955 and moved to Texas and spent 10 years there working before moving back to Antlers in 1965. He retired from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as a Transportation Specialist, after 30 years in 1995. He spent the next few years working at the Family owned business, Daylight Donuts in Antlers and McAlester. Gene was known as a quiet man but when he spoke you wanted to listen. He had an unwavering love for Christ and leaves behind a legacy of serving God and loving family. He loved fishing, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper and reading the old Testament, which he did every morning. One of his favorite things to do was playing the domino game, moon with his family and friends, but most of all he loved traveling with his family and doing everything for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by loving granddaughter Christi Kubilis, his parents Sally Ross and Jim Bob Holloway, 4 brothers, Jack Holloway, Joe Holloway, Billy Holloway, Mickey Holloway, half-brother Bob Holloway and 1 half sister Betty Goode. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Eunice Holloway of the home, his brother Tommy Holloway and wife Ana of Houston, TX, and his sister-in-law Ines Holloway of Antlers. He also leaves behind his daughters, whom he loved unconditionally: Eugenia and husband Gary Wiebers of Antlers, Denise and husband Robin McClure of Antlers, Melanie and husband Bill Harrington of Antlers, Tammy and husband Mitch Wansick of McAlester, Pam and husband Saxton Willison of Colorado Springs, CO. He had 16 grandchildren, Christi Kubilis, deceased, Leslie McClure and fiancé Wes Ritter of Yukon, Shawn Wiebers and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, CO., Josh Harrington and wife Kait of Durant, Sasha Barrett and husband Brad of Atoka, Nikki Luna and husband Daniel of Lake Eufaula, Meagen Pickens and husband Greg of Pea Ridge, AR., Keshia Heath of Ardmore, Katherine Brittany Haith and husband Devon of McKinney, TX., Courtney Howard and husband Jared of Ardmore, Tori Holland and husband Bryce of Rodenbach, Germany, Caleb Harrington of Dallas, TX., Trevin Willison of Dallas, TX., Dimitrie Wansick of McAlester, Cierra Willison and Mikinli Willison of Colorado Springs, CO. Bonus grandchildren Kristen Ralston and husband Davey of McAlester, and Barry Skipper of McAlester. He also leaves behind 21 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene Holloway left behind a beautiful legacy. Psalms 116:15 says it best, Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his faithful ones. Family night was held 6-8PM, Thursday, February 27,2020 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Funeral services for Gene were held 2PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at The First Baptist Church in Antlers. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Mar. 5, 2020