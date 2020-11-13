1/1
Gwenda Joy Leflore
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwenda Joy Leflore passed from this life on November 5, 2020 in Hendrix. She was born on February 8, 1961 in Talihina to Robert Leflore and Betty (Baker) Leflore. Gwenda was raised in Cloudy. After graduating from Rattan High School, she moved to Dallas, Texas where she built and ran her own subrogation business for many years. She returned home to Oklahoma to be closer to her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Gwenda enjoyed camping, going on adventures, and spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Baptist faith. Gwenda was also a member of the Elks Lodge. Gwenda is preceded in death by her father: Robert Leflore; and granddaughter: Hailey Rudder.  She is survived by her children: Jerald Rudder and wife Michelle of Hendrix, and Weldon Rudder and Spouse Nikki of Guymon; mother: Betty Leflore of Oak Wood, TX; sisters: Donna Baze and spouse Johnny of Rattan, and Sherry Smith and husband Grig of Oakwood, TX; and grandchildren: Megan Rudder, Riley Rudder, and Clara Rudder; and special friend: Trent Perry of Bokchito; lifelong friend: Margaret Wright of Dallas, TX. Services for Gwenda were held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at Serenity Funeral Service with Kenny Cogburn officiating. Interment followed at Cloudy Cemetery. Pallbearers included: Jerald Rudder, Weldon Rudder, Johnny Baze, Kyle Armstrong, Jonathon Gurnick, and Jason Hudson.  Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Nov. 13 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral
10:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved