Gwenda Joy Leflore passed from this life on November 5, 2020 in Hendrix. She was born on February 8, 1961 in Talihina to Robert Leflore and Betty (Baker) Leflore. Gwenda was raised in Cloudy. After graduating from Rattan High School, she moved to Dallas, Texas where she built and ran her own subrogation business for many years. She returned home to Oklahoma to be closer to her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Gwenda enjoyed camping, going on adventures, and spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Baptist faith. Gwenda was also a member of the Elks Lodge. Gwenda is preceded in death by her father: Robert Leflore; and granddaughter: Hailey Rudder. She is survived by her children: Jerald Rudder and wife Michelle of Hendrix, and Weldon Rudder and Spouse Nikki of Guymon; mother: Betty Leflore of Oak Wood, TX; sisters: Donna Baze and spouse Johnny of Rattan, and Sherry Smith and husband Grig of Oakwood, TX; and grandchildren: Megan Rudder, Riley Rudder, and Clara Rudder; and special friend: Trent Perry of Bokchito; lifelong friend: Margaret Wright of Dallas, TX. Services for Gwenda were held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at Serenity Funeral Service with Kenny Cogburn officiating. Interment followed at Cloudy Cemetery. Pallbearers included: Jerald Rudder, Weldon Rudder, Johnny Baze, Kyle Armstrong, Jonathon Gurnick, and Jason Hudson. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



