|
|
Hugh Neal Pool, 77, died on December 31, 2019, in Homestead of Hugo, following a battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease. Hugh was born on November 13, 1942 in Amarillo, TX., to Ervin Lee and Jennylynn (Littlejohn) Pool. He married Carolyn McKnight November 24, 1965 in Milfay, after only being introduced to her 6 weeks earlier. He often boasted that he married way above himself. Hugh spent his life teaching math, coaching, and being a principal. After he and Carolyn fully retired in 2002, they traveled many miles together to watch basketball, baseball, and football all over the state of Oklahoma. When he wasn't attending a sporting event, he enjoyed spending time with his family, serving in his church as a deacon, listening and singing to gospel music. He also loved playing dominoes, drinking coffee, and doting on his grandchildren. He attended church at the Wright City First Baptist Church and later Rattan First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ervin Lee and Jennylynn Pool and two brothers: Ervin Lee Pool, Jr. and Paul Pool. Hugh leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Pool, of the home; his son Rick Pool and wife Jennifer of McAlester; daughter Vicky Gibbs and husband Chris of Rattan; a special daughter Michelle Hawkins and husband David of Wright City; five granddaughters: Taylor Hale and husband Jay of Cushing, Jodie Pool of McAlester, Jadyn Gibbs of Durant, Jacey Gibbs of Rattan, and Amberly Wood and husband Justin of McAlester; one grandson: Jeffrey Hawkins of Wright City, and the apple of everyone's eyes- the "great" granddaughter Jensyn Jo Hale of Cushing; sisters: Edna Huff of Pangburn, AR., Teresa Pleas of Foyil; brother Glen Pool and wife Freda of Kingston; sister-in-law: Peggy Pool of Mannford; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Family night was held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday January 2, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service. Funeral services for Hugh were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Antlers, with interment following at Redden Cemetery in Redden. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 9, 2020