Jack "Edward" Wolfe Jr., age 43, passed from this life January 3, 2020, in Broken Bow. He was born December 22, 1976 in Antlers, to Jack Edward Sr. and Eva (Wren) Wolfe. Edward married Jaime Drinkard on September 11, 2010 at Miller Baptist Church in Miller. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, spending time with his kids and family, and was a modern day MacGyver. Edward was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Antlers. He is preceded in death by his daughter: Shyna Wolfe; and grandparents: Ethel and Daniel Wolfe and Mahaley Ellen (Williams) and Vester Wren. Edward leaves behind his loving wife Jaime Wolfe of the home; children: Shaylea Wolfe, Adriann Wolfe, Jack Edward Wolfe III, and step-son: Michael Nabors all of Antlers; brothers: Shawn Wolfe and wife Willa of Antlers, Ethan Wolfe of Antlers, Harley Wolfe of Gainesville, TX., and Gage Wolfe of Antlers; sisters: Jennifer (Wolfe) Toon and husband Lonnie, Marisa (Wolfe) Moore and husband Brandon, and Evielyn Wolfe all of Antlers; parents: Eva and Jack Edward Wolfe Sr. of Antlers; mother-in-law: Charmaine Drinkard; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Family night was held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers. Services for Edward were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers with Larry Crawford officiating. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 9, 2020