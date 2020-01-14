|
|
Jackie Lee Dillishaw passed from this life on January 10th, 2020 in Antlers. He was born on August 23rd, 1956 to Clarence Dillishaw and Betty (Tupper) Dillishaw in Talihina. Jackie enjoyed many kinds of sports, he liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed playing pool and also liked to watch ball games on television. He worked as a logger for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clarence and Betty Dillishaw; grandparents: Homer and Emma Dillishaw, Bartimus and Mary Tupper; brothers: Clarence Ray Dillishaw, David Wayne Dillishaw, and Steven Duane Dillishaw; sisters: Barbara Price, and Iva Jean Brown; nieces: Alexis Dillishaw, and Kensley Harkins; and nephew: Gage Knight. Jackie is survived by his brothers: Ricky Dillishaw of Antlers, Gary Dillishaw of Antlers, and Michael Dillishaw of Antlers; sisters: Phylis Conley of Antlers, Linda Conley of Rattan, and Janet Cole of Antlers. Family night will be 6-8pm at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma. Services for Jackie will be 3pm, Thursday January 16th, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Service. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Published in The Antlers American on Jan. 16, 2020