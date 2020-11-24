Janie "Skeet" (Morris) Johnson,76, passed from this life on November 22, 2020, in Rattan. She was born June 19, 1944, in Spencerville to George and Clara (Morehead) Morris. She was of the christian faith and was affiliated with the Assembly of God Church. Janie enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and taking care of her flower beds. She was a loving house wife, mother and grandmother. Above all else, she cherished the time she had caring for her children and grandchildren. Janie is preceded in death by her father: George Morris; mother: Clara Bell Morris; sisters: Thelma Doshier, Jo Gardner and Phyllis Parker; brother: Bud Morris; and bonus daughter: Hollie Green. She is survived by her husband of the home: Clyde Johnson; children: Carla Reed and husband Keith of Rattan, Oklahoma and Susan Johnson of Rattan, Oklahoma; grandson: Andrew Johnson of Rattan, Oklahoma; great grandchildren: Chris, Chance, Mason and Elijah; as well as many other family and friends. Family night was held from 6:00pm -7:00pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Spencerville Church. Burial to follow at Spencerville Cemetery. Pallbearers included: Shance Nelson, Jimmy Harvey, Adam Allensworth, Kevin Hedrick, Kolton Oakes and Andrew Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers included: Janie's great grandchildren. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service, in Antlers, Oklahoma.



