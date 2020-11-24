1/1
Janie "Skeet" (Morris) Johnson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janie "Skeet" (Morris) Johnson,76, passed from this life on November 22, 2020, in Rattan. She was born June 19, 1944, in Spencerville to George and Clara (Morehead) Morris. She was of the christian faith and was affiliated with the Assembly of God Church. Janie enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and taking care of her flower beds. She was a loving house wife, mother and grandmother. Above all else, she cherished the time she had caring for her children and grandchildren. Janie is preceded in death by her father: George Morris; mother: Clara Bell Morris; sisters: Thelma Doshier, Jo Gardner and Phyllis Parker; brother: Bud Morris; and bonus daughter: Hollie Green. She is survived by her husband of the home: Clyde Johnson; children: Carla Reed and husband Keith of Rattan, Oklahoma and Susan Johnson of Rattan, Oklahoma; grandson: Andrew Johnson of Rattan, Oklahoma; great grandchildren: Chris, Chance, Mason and Elijah; as well as many other family and friends. Family night was held from 6:00pm -7:00pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Spencerville Church. Burial to follow at Spencerville Cemetery.  Pallbearers included: Shance Nelson, Jimmy Harvey, Adam Allensworth, Kevin Hedrick, Kolton Oakes and Andrew Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers included: Janie's great grandchildren. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service, in Antlers, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antlers American from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Service
145 West Main Street
Antlers, OK 74523
580-271-7044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved