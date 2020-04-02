|
|
John Bradley Miller, age 74, passed from this life on March 27th, 2020 in Finley. Brad was born to Terry and Evelyn (Lummus) Miller on September 19th, 1945 in Paris, TX. Brad lived in the Finley area for 74 years. Brad served honorably in the United States Navy. He was of the Baptist faith. Brad enjoyed being around water and loved to fish, go diving, and was a member of the Key West Yacht Club. Brad owned and operated Miller Office Equipment. He also bred cattle through his cattle company: Miller Cattle Company. He loved ranching and working, and especially playing his guitar. His biggest passion in life was traveling to Mexico and Key West, where he enjoyed scuba diving, boating, and deep sea fishing. Above all else he loved spending time with his family. Brad is preceded in death by his parents: Terry and Evelyn Miller; grandparents: Luther and Onie (Pepper) Lummus, W.D. (Button) Miller and Beel Barrett Hensen Miller. Brad is survived by his children: Jamie Miller and wife Lisa of Missouri City, Tx, John Miller of Norman, David Miller and wife Summer of Mcalester, Natalie Miller-Light and husband Tal of Mcalester, Jacob Miller and wife Andee of Sherman, TX; brother: Terry Dean Miller and wife Stephanie of Finley; grandchildren: Ashlee Miller, Blake Miller, Ciera Miller, Hallie Light, Mark Miller, Kamri Light, Kaylee Light, Sebastian Miller, Cassidy Miller, Austin Miller, Tripp Miller, and Traylor Miller along with numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Tuesday March 31st, 2020 at Little Hill Cemetery in Finley. Pallbearers will include: T.J. Meshaya, Pat Murphy, Mike Burrage, Steve Burrage, Ashley Harmon, J.D. Johnson, Preston Meshaya. Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.
Published in The Antlers American on Apr. 2, 2020