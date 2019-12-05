|
Judy Ann (Hutson) Belk, age 65, passed from this life November 25, 2019 in Antlers, Oklahoma. She was born June 20, 1954 in Selma, California to John and Jewel (Lucas) Hutson. Judy married Kenny Ray Belk January 4, 1997 in Sobol, Oklahoma. She was a resident of Antlers for 40 years. Judy enjoyed camping with her husband, hunting, fishing, spending time with her family, and her dog Lexi. She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Jewel Hutson; father-in-law: Ray Belk; grandchildren: Shyanne Ashcraft and Savannah Wright. Judy is survived by her husband: Kenny Ray Belk of the home; children: Kristina Ashcraft and husband Kenny of Darwin, Oklahoma, Daniel Bascue and J.J. Graham of Darwin, Oklahoma, Sarah Wright and husband John of Mathias, West Virginia, and Brandon Goodman and wife Tiffany of Maine; brothers: Johnny Hutson and wife Stacey of Fresno, California; grandchildren: James Ramsey, Tyler Cole, Rawlins Wright, Savannah Graham, Evelyn Goodman, Riley Goodman and Allison Goodman; great-grandchildren: MaKenzie Ramsey and Logan Ramsey; brothers: Justin and Stoney Belk; sister: Leta Brown; and mother-in-law: Frankie Belk; along with many other relatives and a host of friends. Pallbearers include: Morris Calder, Eugene Wayman, Johnny Breshears, Josh Hopson, Stoney Belk, and Justin Belk. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Taylor, Desean Tribble, and Chase Pool. Family night was held 6-8PM Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service. Funeral services were held 2PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers, Oklahoma with Donny Day officiating. Interment will be at Darwin Cemetery.
Published in The Antlers American on Dec. 5, 2019